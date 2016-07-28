July 28 Terreis SA :
* H1 rental income 32.8 million euros ($36.32 million) versus 35.4 million euros year ago
* Decided to set the 2016 interim dividend at 0.39 euro per share, an increase of 2.6 pct
compared with the interim dividend paid last year
* EPRA NAV at 30 June: 40.40 euro/share (+8.8 pct versus end of 2015)
* Revalued portfolio at 30 June: 1,845 million euros (+ 7.8 pct versus end of 2015)
* Goal is to increase its Paris commercial property portfolio, and to focus on Paris CBD
* Over the 2 half of 2016, Terreis will actively concentrate on the disposal of its regional
and residential assets
