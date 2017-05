July 28 Amazon.Com Inc :

* Q2 net services sales $9,288 million versus $6,081 million last year

* Amazon.com announces second quarter sales up 31% to $30.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.78

* Q2 sales $30.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $29.55 billion

* Sees Q3 sales $31 billion to $33.5 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 operating income is expected to be between $50 million and $650 million

* Q2 North America net sales $17,674 million versus $13,796 million last year

* Q2 International net sales $9,844 million versus $7,565 million last year

* Amazon.com Inc Q2 net product sales $21,116 million versus $17,104 million last year

* Qtrly Amazon Web Services net sales $2,886 million versus $1,824 million last year

* Qtrly Amazon Web Services operating income (before stock-based compensation and other items) $863 million versus $391 million last year

* Q2 worldwide shipping costs $3,362 million versus $2,340 million last year

* Q3 revenue view $31.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Amazon Web Services operating income (after stock-based compensation and other items) was $718 million versus $305 million last year

* Amazon.com announces second quarter sales up 31% to $30.4 billion