BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Absa Bank Ltd :
* Revenue 24,467 million rand for reporting period ended 30 June 2016 versus 22,391 million rand
* Headline earnings per ordinary share at 1 123,2 cents for the period ended June 30 versus 1 174,9 cents a year earlier
* Six-month net interest income at 14.403 billion rand versus 13.330 billion rand a year earlier
* Return on average equity 16,1 percent versus 17 percent for reporting period ended 30 June 2015
* Net interest margin on average interest-bearing assets 3,89 pct for reporting period ended June 30 versus 3,84 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.