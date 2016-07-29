July 28Essilor International SA ::

* H1 revenue up 4.1 pct like-for-like

* H1 revenue 3.58 billion euros ($3.99 billion) versus 3.41 billion euros year ago (+8.1 pct at constant exchange rates)

* H1 operating profit of 646 million euros versus 614 million euros year ago

* H1 free cash flow of 247 milllion euros versus 226 million euros year ago

* H1 profit attributable to equity holders of 416 million euros versus 388 million euros year ago

* Revenue expected to end the year around 4.5 pct like-for-like

* 2018 objectives confirmed

* Essilor is confirming its objective of increasing organic growth to more than 6 pct by 2018

