BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) :
* Eastern and central Europe's largest equity market reports a 6 pct fall in H1 revenue to 155.5 million zlotys ($39.5 million) as revenue from share trading was down by 12.8 mln zlotys
* H1 EBITDA was 84.0 mln zlotys versus 92.1 mln zlotys year on year
* H1 net profit was 60.3 mln zlotys versus 65.4 mln zlotys year on year
* Q2 net profit was 33.9 mln zlotys versus 27.0 mln zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9330 zlotys) ($1 = 3.9330 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.