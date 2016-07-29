July 29 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) :

* Eastern and central Europe's largest equity market reports a 6 pct fall in H1 revenue to 155.5 million zlotys ($39.5 million) as revenue from share trading was down by 12.8 mln zlotys

* H1 EBITDA was 84.0 mln zlotys versus 92.1 mln zlotys year on year

* H1 net profit was 60.3 mln zlotys versus 65.4 mln zlotys year on year

* Q2 net profit was 33.9 mln zlotys versus 27.0 mln zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9330 zlotys)