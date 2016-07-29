July 29 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales
SAU :
* Said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with
Dolce Vita Tejo Investimento Imobiliario SA and Viacom
International Media Networks to develop a family recreation
centre with Nickelodeon characters in Dolce Vita Tejo shopping
centre in Lisbon, Portugal
* It had also signed two agreements, one with Madrid Xanadu
2003 SL to develop aquarium and the other one with Madrid Xanadu
2003 SL and Viacom International Media Networks to develop a
family recreation centre with Nickelodeon characters in Xanadu
shopping centre in Madrid
* Agreements in line with the company's growth strategy
through Mall Entertainment Centres
