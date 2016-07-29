July 29 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SAU :

* Said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with Dolce Vita Tejo Investimento Imobiliario SA and Viacom International Media Networks to develop a family recreation centre with Nickelodeon characters in Dolce Vita Tejo shopping centre in Lisbon, Portugal

* It had also signed two agreements, one with Madrid Xanadu 2003 SL to develop aquarium and the other one with Madrid Xanadu 2003 SL and Viacom International Media Networks to develop a family recreation centre with Nickelodeon characters in Xanadu shopping centre in Madrid

* Agreements in line with the company's growth strategy through Mall Entertainment Centres

