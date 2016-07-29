MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
* PSEG announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.57 (not $0.18)
* Operating earnings guidance for full year remains unchanged
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.37
* Reaffirms FY 2016 operating earnings per share view $2.80 to $3.00
* Sees PSEG Power's 2016 operating earnings in the range of $460 million - $525 million
* Sees 2016 PSE&G operating earnings $900 - $935 mln
* PSEG Power is reducing its forecast of output for 2016 to 50 - 52 twh from its prior forecast of 52 - 54 twh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP