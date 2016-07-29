MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Airbus Group Se
* Allegiant places order for 12 airbus a320ceo aircraft
* Airbus says order is a first for the Las Vegas-based airline for new planes from any manufacturer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP