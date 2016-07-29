July 29 Veolia:

* French water and waste group Veolia says it has reached deal with state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) on passenger transport group Transdev shareholding and Veolia's divestment.

* Veolia says CDC will acquire 20 percent of Transdev's capital for 220 million euros ($245.52 million), valuing 50 percent of Transdev at 550 million euros.

* Veolia says CDC will hold 70 percent of Transdev's capital after the deal and will take complete control. Veolia will keep 30 percent of the company.

* The companies expect the deal to be completed by end-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)