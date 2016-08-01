Aug 1 Heineken NV :

* H1 consolidated revenue of 10.09 billion versus 10.34 billion euros in Reuters poll

* H1 consolidated operating profit (beia) 1.70 billion euros versus 1.67 billion euros in Reuters poll

* H1 net profit 586 million euros versus 1,144 million euros a year ago

* H1 consolidated revenue Americas of 2.48 billion euros versus 2.52 billion euro in Reuters poll

* H1 consolidated revenue Europe of 4.93 billion euros versus 4.93 billion euros in Reuters poll

* H1 consolidated revenue Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe 1.64 billion euros versus 1.62 billion euros in Reuters poll

* H1 group beer volume 97.0 mhl versus 89.9 mhl a year ago

* Expect full year margin expansion in line with medium term guidance of around 40bps per annum

* For 2016 Heineken expects to deliver further organic revenue and profit growth

* For 2016 capital expenditure related to property, plant and equipment is expected to be slightly below 2 billion euros (2015: 1.6 billion euros)

* After a strong Q1, boosted by easter timing and a strong vietnamese and chinese new year, volume growth in Q2 was more subdued

* In accordance with its dividend policy, Heineken fixes interim dividend at 40 pct of total dividend of previous year

* Interim dividend of 0.52 euro per share of 1.60 euro nominal value will be paid on 11 August 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2asLniL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)