Aug 1 Heineken NV :
* H1 consolidated revenue of 10.09 billion versus 10.34
billion euros in Reuters poll
* H1 consolidated operating profit (beia) 1.70 billion euros
versus 1.67 billion euros in Reuters poll
* H1 net profit 586 million euros versus 1,144 million euros
a year ago
* H1 consolidated revenue Americas of 2.48 billion euros
versus 2.52 billion euro in Reuters poll
* H1 consolidated revenue Europe of 4.93 billion euros
versus 4.93 billion euros in Reuters poll
* H1 consolidated revenue Africa, Middle East & Eastern
Europe 1.64 billion euros versus 1.62 billion euros in Reuters
poll
* H1 group beer volume 97.0 mhl versus 89.9 mhl a year ago
* Expect full year margin expansion in line with medium term
guidance of around 40bps per annum
* For 2016 Heineken expects to deliver further organic
revenue and profit growth
* For 2016 capital expenditure related to property, plant
and equipment is expected to be slightly below 2 billion euros
(2015: 1.6 billion euros)
* After a strong Q1, boosted by easter timing and a strong
vietnamese and chinese new year, volume growth in Q2 was more
subdued
* In accordance with its dividend policy, Heineken fixes
interim dividend at 40 pct of total dividend of previous year
* Interim dividend of 0.52 euro per share of 1.60 euro
nominal value will be paid on 11 August 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2asLniL
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)