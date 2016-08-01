August 1 Sonaecom SGPS SA :

* Announced on Friday Q2 net profit of 15.9 million euros ($17.8 million), up 30.4 percent versus year ago

* Q2 EBITDA of 6.3 million euros, down 3.8 percent versus year ago

* Q2 turnover of 37.8 million euros, up 7.6 percent versus year ago

* Cash position of 234.0 million euros at end of June versus 166 million euros at end of March

