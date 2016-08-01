BRIEF-Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication unit plans IoT technology JV with partner
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
Aug 1 i3D SA :
* Said on Saturday that it issued and allotted 16 series BV bonds of total nominal value of 160,000 zlotys ($41,038)
* The series BV bonds are due to mature on Jan. 31, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8988 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
* Some conservatives scandalised by street parties (Adds quotes from conservative body)