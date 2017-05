Aug 1 Biomed-Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Said on Saturday that its supervisory board appointed Andrzej Stachnik as company's new CEO as of Aug. 1

* On July 29, Waldemar Sierocki resigned from his post of the company's CEO effective July 31

