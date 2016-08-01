Aug 1 Starhedge SA :

* Said on Saturday that its shareholders resolved to lower the company's capital via change of the shares nominal value to 0.24 zloty ($0.06) per share from 1.44 zloty per share

* Resolved to allocate proceeds of 8.4 mln zlotys from lowering the capital to supplementary capital and covering the loss from previous years

* To issue up to 42,988,597 series C shares via private offer

* The company's management board recommends to set issue price of series C shares for 2.42 zlotys per share

