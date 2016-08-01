Trump tells Sisi he hopes to visit Egypt
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Aug 1 (Reuters) -
* Tekhnopromexport, part of Russia's state industrial conglomerate Rostec, has become the first Russian company to win a large, firm contract with Iran after the end of Western sanctions on the Islamic Republic, the business daily Kommersant writes;
* The company will build a thermal power plant with a capacity of 1.4 gigawatts (1.4 billion watts) in the port city of Bandar Abbas in about five years;
* The project is estimated at 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion)and will be financed through a Russian export loan;
* Kommersant cites analysts as saying that Tekhnopromexport will find it hard to earn on this project and call it a largely political one;
* The contract with Iran envisages the construction of four energy blocks - each with a capacity of 350 megawatts - and a seawater desalination plant with a capacity of 200,000 cubic metres of water per day;
* The 1 billion euro loan to be provided by Russia will cover 85 percent of the project's cost, Iran is to add the remaining 15 percent;
* Despite growing political ties between Moscow and Tehran, economic cooperation between the two nations faces snags on a number of fronts, including project financing;
* Iran insists that Russia issue loans to fund joint projects which include Russian contractors. -- Source link: www.kommersant.ru/doc/3052722 -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia.