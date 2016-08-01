Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Amkor Technology Inc
* Amkor Technology reports financial results for the second quarter 2016
* Q2 sales $917 million
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.12 to $0.28
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 net sales of $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion, up 10% to 19% from prior quarter
* Sees Q3 gross margin of 16% to 20%
* Sees Q3 net income of $29 million to $65 million, or $0.12 to $0.28 per share
* Sees full year 2016 capital expenditures of around $650 million, unchanged from previous forecast
* Expects full year 2016 capital expenditures of around $650 million, unchanged from previous forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".