Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc
* Havertys reports earnings for second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 same store sales rose 3.8 percent
* Q2 sales $194.8 million
* Reports earnings per share of $0.24 for Q2 ended June 30, 2016 compared to $0.21 for same period of 2015
* Qtrly written total and comparable store sales both rose 6.0%
* Qtrly average written ticket was up 2.2% and custom upholstery written business rose 7.1%
* Total delivered sales for Q3 to date of 2016 are up about 3.8% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 3.9%
* Expect to increase selling square footage approximately 1.4% in 2016
* Total capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $32.0 million in 2016
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".