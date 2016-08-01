BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
Aug 1 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports second quarter ended June 30, 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 revenue $226.1 million
* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share
* Qtrly FFO per share $1.36
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per share $5.48 to $5.54
* FY2016 FFO per share view $5.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 FFO per share $3.94 to $4.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi