Aug 1 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports second quarter ended June 30, 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 revenue $226.1 million

* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share

* Qtrly FFO per share $1.36

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per share $5.48 to $5.54

* FY2016 FFO per share view $5.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 FFO per share $3.94 to $4.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)