Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Aegion Corp
* Aegion Corporation reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10
* Qtrly revenues $297.7 million versus $337.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Contract backlog was $752 million at June 30, 2016, including record backlog for cathodic protection services
* 2016 restructuring was substantially completed in Q2'16 with expected pre-tax annual cost reductions of $17 million
* Aegion Corp says "Adjusted 2016 EPS will likely fall below adjusted result in 2015"
* Says expect adjusted H2 2016 EPS to be largely in line with prior year period
* Q2 revenue view $305.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".