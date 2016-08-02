BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Componenta Dokumculuk Ticaret Ve Sanayi A.S. :
* Reported on Monday that Q2 revenue up at 256.5 million lira ($85.78 million) versus 204.5 million lira year ago
* Q2 net loss at 1.3 million lira versus profit of 7.1 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9902 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing