BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Prochnik SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported July turnover of 5.5 million zlotys ($1.4 million), up 47 percent year on year
* Gross retail margin for July 2016 was 45 pct versus 52 pct a year ago
($1 = 3.9008 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing