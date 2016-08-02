BRIEF-Expert Systems estimates FY2017 net profit to decrease compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
Aug 2 Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System SA :
* Q1 revenue of 4.2 million euros versus 6.6 million euros ($7.4 million) a year ago
* Expects return to positive operative results for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Estimated decrease in FY2017 net profit as compared to underlying FY2016 net profit
TOKYO, May 19 Some six months after his visit to Donald Trump's Manhattan mansion cheered investors, Masayoshi Son, Japan's richest man, is set to follow his friend to Saudi Arabia as the new U.S. president makes his first overseas trip since taking office.