Aug 2 EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :

* Said on Monday that acquired 100 pct stakes in Q-Med Sp. z o.o. and CM Medyk Sp. z o.o. and a 100 pct stake in NZOZ Zawidawie Sp. z o.o. operating under Aktywne Centrum Zdrowia (ACZ) brand

* Additionally, the company will settle the net debt of each acquired company operating under ACZ brand by Aug. 31

* Informed about definitive agreement to buy Q-Med and CM Medyk on July 29

* Informed about agreement to buy NZOZ Zawidawie on July 25

