Suspected Ebola cases in Congo rise to 29 - WHO
GENEVA, May 19 The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.
Aug 2 EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :
* Said on Monday that acquired 100 pct stakes in Q-Med Sp. z o.o. and CM Medyk Sp. z o.o. and a 100 pct stake in NZOZ Zawidawie Sp. z o.o. operating under Aktywne Centrum Zdrowia (ACZ) brand
* Additionally, the company will settle the net debt of each acquired company operating under ACZ brand by Aug. 31
* Informed about definitive agreement to buy Q-Med and CM Medyk on July 29
* Informed about agreement to buy NZOZ Zawidawie on July 25
