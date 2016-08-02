BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim Ve Futbol Isletmeciligi :
* Says FY 2015 revenue at 96.4 million lira ($32.20 million)versus 104.2 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net loss at 113.5 million lira versus loss of 104.0 million lira year ago
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing