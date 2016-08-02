BRIEF-Biofrontera enters into finance contract with European Investmentbank
* BIOFRONTERA ENTERS INTO FINANCE CONTRACT WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENTBANK
Aug 2 Seyitler Kimya Sanayi A.S. :
* Reported on Monday that H1 revenue at 4.8 million lira ($1.60 million) versus 6.2 million lira year ago
* H1 net profit of 417,958 lira versus 330,531 lira year ago
($1 = 2.9927 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
GENEVA, May 19 The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.