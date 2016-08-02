Aug 2 Admiral Boats SA :

* Said on Monday that it completed a private subscription of 13.8 million series J shares at issue price of 0.25 zloty per share

* Signed subscription agreements with 6 investors

* Among investors are the company's CEO and proxy who acquired 80,000 shares each

* Proceeds from the share issue will cover current expenses and the company's restructuring plan

($1 = 3.9004 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)