BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Admiral Boats SA :
* Said on Monday that it completed a private subscription of 13.8 million series J shares at issue price of 0.25 zloty per share
* Signed subscription agreements with 6 investors
* Among investors are the company's CEO and proxy who acquired 80,000 shares each
* Proceeds from the share issue will cover current expenses and the company's restructuring plan
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing