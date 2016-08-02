Aug 2 Wendel SE :

* Announced on Monday the finalization of merger between AlliedBarton and Universal Services of America

* Becomes through this merger the security leader in North America

* Merged company is named Allied Universal

* Wendel owns 33 pct of Allied Universal capital

* Received 388 million dollars for its shares in AlliedBarton

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)