BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Sfinks Polska SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Dec. 2015-May 2016 revenue of 91.2 million zlotys ($23.4 million)
* Dec. 2015-May 2016 net profit of 6.4 million zlotys ($1.6 million)
($1 = 3.8989 zlotys)
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing