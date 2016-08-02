BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 M4B SA :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to lower the company's capital to cover part of FY 2014 losses
* Resolved to lower the capital via lowering the nominal value of the company's shares to 0.27 zloty ($0.07) per share from 1.30 zloty per share
* Said its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital via issue of up to 9.5 million series F shares at issue price of 0.27 zloty per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8993 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Samara Ventures Pte. Ltd and Efusion Solutions Pte. Ltd.