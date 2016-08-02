BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv
* Shares suspended for excessive volatility after 4.8 percent drop Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
* Says its previously announced 166,648 common shares have been subscribed on May 19