BRIEF-AMMB Holdings announces resignation of Mandy Jean Simpson as chief financial officer
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
Aug 2 International Energy Insurance Co Plc :
* Quarter ended June 2016 net premium income of 846.3 million naira versus 2.0 billion naira year ago
* Qtrly loss before taxation of 828.6 million naira versus loss of 78.6 million naira year ago Source : bit.ly/2asA8cI Further company coverage:
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
* Says Red-chips and private enterprises (P-chips) will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index