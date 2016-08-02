Suspected Ebola cases in Congo rise to 29 - WHO
GENEVA, May 19 The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.
Aug 2 Shire Plc
* Ceo says shire will not be engaged in larger scale m&a
* Ceo says can 'hopefully do even better' than new $700 million cost savings target fin baxalta deal Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Q1 NET LOSS SEK 0.8 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS SEK 0.2 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)