BRIEF-Arion Entertainment Singapore posts FY loss attributable of S$7.3 mln
* Revenue from continuing operations for FY 2017 decreased 58.1% to S$0.93 million
Aug 2 i3d SA :
* Said on Monday that following the issue and allotment of 16 series BV bonds, the bond holder, due to personal reasons, applied for the issue annulment and return of funds
* Its management decided to redeem the bonds earlier, as soon as possible
* Letter received from Feng Yongming regarding his resignation as executive director