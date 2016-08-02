BRIEF-Telenor wins spectrum for Myanmar 4G services
* Norway's Telenor says has been allocated 2x10 MHz technology neutral spectrum in the 1800 MHz frequency band
Aug 2 Parcel Technik SA :
* Said on Monday it appointed Rafal Markiewicz the company's new CEO
* SALES IN FISCAL 2016 TOTALED TEUR 1,833.3 (PREVIOUS YEAR: TEUR 1,710.7), WHICH CORRESPONDS TO AN INCREASE OF APPROX. 7%.