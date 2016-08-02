Aug 2 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina:

* asked about loan loss provisions, says expects to see significant reduction in 2017 so that he can make good on a pledge to pay 4 billion euros of dividends on 2017 results

* says international investors have wrong perception of Italy, the country is solid and the problems of some individual banks - Monte dei Paschi, Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca - are on track to be solved