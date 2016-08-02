BRIEF-Shenwan Hongyuan cuts share issue size to 12 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
Aug 2 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina says:
* does not expect to have to raise coverage of bad loans in line with Monte Paschi's rescue deal, situation of two banks is not comparable Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: