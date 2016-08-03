Aug 3 EC2 SA :

* Said on Tuesday that due to restructuring of its capital group, the company has changed its FY 2016-2017 financial forecast

* After the change, EC2 sees its FY 2016 revenue at 5.5 million zlotys ($1.4 million) and net profit at 0.8 mln zlotys

* Sees FY 2017 revenue at 6.8 million zlotys ($1.4 million)

* In April, raised its FY 2016 financial forecast

* As part of the restructuring, EC2 has signed agreements to sell shares in its units operating in the IT industry

* Agreed to sell 49 pct of Centrum Wspierania Administracji "Pro Publico" sp. z o.o., 100 pct of Prosum Development Sp. z o.o and 100 pct of Prism Consulting Sp. z o.o.,

* The total value of the above transactions does not exceed 20 pct of EC2's capital Source text for Eikon: and

($1 = 3.8568 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)