BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Fennovoima:
* says France's Alstom Power Systems, part of GE, will deliver a turbine generator set for Fennovoima's Hanhikivi 1 nuclear plant
* says the contract covers the design and supply of turbine generator equipment package as well as advisory services for installation and commissioning works
* says the delivery and installation schedule will allow the commissioning of the power plant to begin in 2023 and commercial operation in 2024 Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project