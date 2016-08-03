Aug 3 Italy's Unicredit says in a slide:

* Coverage ratio of unlikely-to-pay loans and past-due loans at 34.2 percent at end-June from 33.4 percent end-March

* Level compares with 40 percent coverage ratio target under Monte dei Paschi's latest rescue plan and 27 percent average for Italian banks based on Bank of Italy data Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)