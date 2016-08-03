BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Unicredit Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier tells analyst call:
* the world has not changed for the bank since Friday, management working on capital optimisation actions, cost cuts and efficiency
* to announce outcome of strategic review before year-end at investor day to be held in London
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project