BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Unicredit CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier tells analysts in a post-results call:
* the lender is assessing all options for Polish unit Pekao, no decision has been taken Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project