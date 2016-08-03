BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3Sopharma Properties :
* Said on Tuesday that issue of rights has been admitted to trading on the subscription rights segment of the BSE Main Market
* Number of shares offered for subscription is 1,170,000
* Ratio between the rights issued and new shares is 15.459 rights for 1 new share
* The capital will be increased only if at least 585,000 new shares are subscribed to and paid in
* The issuing value is 4.70 Bulgarian levs
* trading period in rights is from Aug. 17 to Aug. 30, 2016
* The subscription period to shares is from Aug. 17 to Sept. 27
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project