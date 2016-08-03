BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. announces sale of Canadian Pacific stock
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd says Pershing Square intends to use proceeds of sale to fund one or more new investments
* Ackman intends to continue to serve on Canadian Pacific's board of directors until next annual meeting Source text for Eikon:
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project