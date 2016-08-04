BRIEF-Ratos says to redeem all C-shares
* Says decides on compulsory redemption of all class C preference shares
Aug 4 Bnp Paribas Sa
* Bnp paribas says first hawaiian bank transaction will have positive impact of about 5 to 6 basis points on group cet1 ratio in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.