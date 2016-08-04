Aug 4 Regnon SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it decided to disclose a delayed
confidential information concerning negotiations between the
company and BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA on restructuring
the loan granted under the agreement from May 18, 2007
* The loan was terminated on Oct. 4 2013
* The parties agreed on the possibility of a full settlement
of the loan
* Under the agreement, the company will pay at least 18.5
million zlotys and the bank will not undertake enforcement
proceedings
* Said decided to disclose a delayed confidential
information concerning negotiations between the company and
foreign investor with participation of BNP Paribas Bank Polska
on capital commitment and cooperation under the company's
rehabilitation proceedings
* The information has been disclosed as the bank requested
the enforcement proceedings against the company under the title
for company's important asset: a property in Dabrowa Gornicza
* Said that if the agreement between the company, the bank
and the investor is not reached, the company will consider
application for rehabilitation proceedings or liquidation
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)