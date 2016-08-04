Aug 4 Regnon SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it decided to disclose a delayed confidential information concerning negotiations between the company and BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA on restructuring the loan granted under the agreement from May 18, 2007

* The loan was terminated on Oct. 4 2013

* The parties agreed on the possibility of a full settlement of the loan

* Under the agreement, the company will pay at least 18.5 million zlotys and the bank will not undertake enforcement proceedings

* Said decided to disclose a delayed confidential information concerning negotiations between the company and foreign investor with participation of BNP Paribas Bank Polska on capital commitment and cooperation under the company's rehabilitation proceedings

* The information has been disclosed as the bank requested the enforcement proceedings against the company under the title for company's important asset: a property in Dabrowa Gornicza

* Said that if the agreement between the company, the bank and the investor is not reached, the company will consider application for rehabilitation proceedings or liquidation

