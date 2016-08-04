BRIEF-Mauritius Cosmetics reports q1 pre-tax profit 790,814 rupees
* Q1 revenue 10.9 million rupees versus 13.4 million rupees year ago
Aug 4 Novita SA :
* Said on Wednesday that received a notice from Lentex SA concerning sale of 63.17 pct stake in Novita SA to Tebesa Sp. z o.o.
* Lentex and Tebesa signed agreement for sale of 1,579,291 Novita's shares on July 26
* Tebesa announced tender offer for 100 pct of Novita on June 7
* After the transaction, Lentex does not hold any shares of Novita
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.