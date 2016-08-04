BRIEF-Mauritius Cosmetics reports q1 pre-tax profit 790,814 rupees
* Q1 revenue 10.9 million rupees versus 13.4 million rupees year ago
Aug 4 Marvipol SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed a letter of intent with Panattoni Development Europe sp. z o.o. concerning an investment project for the construction of a warehouse and logistics center near Warsaw, Poland
* Informed about launching negotiations with Panattoni Development Europe in July
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 10.9 million rupees versus 13.4 million rupees year ago
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.