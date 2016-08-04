Aug 4 Merck KGaA media call

* CEO on fertility business, benefiting from 2 competing products in U.S. held back by production problems

* CEO says unclear how long positive effect will last because production of one rival fertility product has resumed

* CEO says will file for first avelumab approval in U.S. at end-Q3, in Europe towards year-end

* CEO says currently have no active plans to divest any businesses, though constantly reviewing our portfolio

* CFO says acquisitions worth more than 500 million eur not on the agenda for next 2 years