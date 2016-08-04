Aug 4 AS Roma SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur FC for the loan of Federico Julian Fazio until June 30, 2017, for 1.2 million euros ($1.34 million)

* Agreement envisages option to buy the player on a permanent move for 3.2 million euros subject to certain sporting conditions

