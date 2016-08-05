Aug 5 GrandVision, the world's largest
operator of eyeglasses stores, reported on Friday a
higher-than-expected second quarter core profit (adjusted
EBITDA), driven by strong growth in Asia and the Americas.
* The company, whose retail chains include Vision Express
and GrandOptical, reported core profit of 150 million euros on
revenue of 867 million euros.
* Analysts polled by Reuters had expected second quarter
core profit of 141 million euros and revenue of 855 million
euros.
* GrandVision reported comparable growth of 3.6 percent for
the quarter versus consensus expectation of 1.68 percent.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; Editing by Thyagaraju
Adinarayan)